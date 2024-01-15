Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. State of Wyoming grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

