Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Globant were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Globant by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after acquiring an additional 459,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Globant by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Globant by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,810,000 after acquiring an additional 411,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $50,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $236.24 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $250.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

