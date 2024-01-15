Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,973 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $28.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

