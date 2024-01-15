Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $222.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day moving average is $204.56.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

View Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.