Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $36.56 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

