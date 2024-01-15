Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,368 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.