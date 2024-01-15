Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,369 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ePlus were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ePlus by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 620,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ePlus by 517.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 208,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 48.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $76.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.20. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

