Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,555 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CII. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter.

CII opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

