Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,220 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.47% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,994,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,681,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $84.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $86.12.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.