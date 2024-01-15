Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,908 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 367,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GHYB opened at $44.28 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.