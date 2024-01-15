Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,005 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $252.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $254.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

