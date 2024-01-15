Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,901 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

