Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,954,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 129,104 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITM opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

