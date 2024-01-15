Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 174.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.05.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

