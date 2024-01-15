Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $494.40 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $327.56 and a one year high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.36.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

