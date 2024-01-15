Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 187,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period.

VTWG opened at $176.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $822.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.01. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $187.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

