Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,642 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $143.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $96.96 and a 12-month high of $144.72.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.