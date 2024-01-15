Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,168 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,296 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after buying an additional 312,171 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

