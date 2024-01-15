Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HQH opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
About abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
