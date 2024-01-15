RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $62.93 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.75 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

