Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 27,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

