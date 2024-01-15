Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 707,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,540,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

RGEN opened at $173.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

