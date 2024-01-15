Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.