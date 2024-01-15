Robert Dennehy Sells 2,500 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,840.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58.

On Thursday, December 7th, Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $201,420.24.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $84.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

