Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $121.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $130.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

