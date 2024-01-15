Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Safe & Green Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Safe & Green has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -2.44.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 85.63% and a negative return on equity of 150.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safe & Green

Safe & Green Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

