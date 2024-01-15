SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $770,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.33. The company has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

