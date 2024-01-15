Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,464 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $61.66 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

