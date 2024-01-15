Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 20,743.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,268 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,702 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of SEA worth $32,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $206,903,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $10,196,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after buying an additional 1,300,852 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $18,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

