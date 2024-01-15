Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6,596.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 546,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

