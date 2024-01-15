Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $904,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 202.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 55.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,535 shares of company stock worth $2,435,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $90.85 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

