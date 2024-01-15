Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $930,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $132.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

