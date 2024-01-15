Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.11.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

