Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $287.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.27 and its 200 day moving average is $264.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $289.68.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

