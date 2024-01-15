Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $11,725,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.2% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 55.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

