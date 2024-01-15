Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,410,000 after purchasing an additional 164,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

