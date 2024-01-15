Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,592 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

