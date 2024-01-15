Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

