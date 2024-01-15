Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Celanese Trading Down 0.0 %

Celanese stock opened at $147.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

