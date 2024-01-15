Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $814,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.