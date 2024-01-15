Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $71.08 on Monday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

