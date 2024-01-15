Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGIP opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

