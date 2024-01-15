Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Servotronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Servotronics Trading Up 0.1 %

SVT opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Servotronics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.32.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 28.91%.

Institutional Trading of Servotronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Servotronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

