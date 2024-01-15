SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in December

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 609.0 days.
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SRBEF opened at $149.11 on Monday. SES-imagotag Société Anonyme has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03.
About SES-imagotag Société Anonyme
