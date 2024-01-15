SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in December

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 609.0 days.

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRBEF opened at $149.11 on Monday. SES-imagotag Société Anonyme has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03.

About SES-imagotag Société Anonyme

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme installs and maintains electronic shelf labels worldwide. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

