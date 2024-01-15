Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Grows By 44.4%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

AVK opened at $11.42 on Monday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,751.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10,101.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $119,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

