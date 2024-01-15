Short Interest in Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Decreases By 21.0%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.7 days.
Keywords Studios Stock Down 6.2 %
KYYWF opened at $18.60 on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.
About Keywords Studios
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.