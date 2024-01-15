Short Interest in Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Decreases By 21.0%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.7 days.

Keywords Studios Stock Down 6.2 %

KYYWF opened at $18.60 on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

About Keywords Studios

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.