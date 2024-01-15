Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declines By 22.5%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2024

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

MFCSF opened at $6.70 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.