Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declines By 22.5%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

MFCSF opened at $6.70 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.