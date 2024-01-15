Short Interest in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Declines By 21.9%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NextNav Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNAVW opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. NextNav has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextNav stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

