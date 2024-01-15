Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Grows By 47.0%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Orgenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 91.25% and a negative return on equity of 107.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orgenesis

About Orgenesis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orgenesis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orgenesis by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.