Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Grows By 47.0%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 91.25% and a negative return on equity of 107.27%.
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.
