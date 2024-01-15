Short Interest in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Drops By 20.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

OSCR opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

